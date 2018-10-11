On Thursday, Harvard University honored former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his contributions to black history and culture.Kaepernick and seven others received the W.E.B. Du Bois medal from the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.Kaepernick drew nationwide attention for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.Other honorees include comedian Dave Chappelle and San Francisco based art collector and philanthropist Pamela Joyner.