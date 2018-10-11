SOCIETY

Kaepernick, among others, honored by Harvard for contributions to Black History

On Thursday, Harvard University honored former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his contributions to black history and culture. (KGO-TV)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (KGO) --
On Thursday, Harvard University honored former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his contributions to black history and culture.

Kaepernick and seven others received the W.E.B. Du Bois medal from the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.

RELATED: TIMELINE: Looking back at Colin Kaepernick's transformation from football star to social justice advocate

Kaepernick drew nationwide attention for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Other honorees include comedian Dave Chappelle and San Francisco based art collector and philanthropist Pamela Joyner.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
