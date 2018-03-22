FEEL GOOD

Snowball fight between kids and NYPD brings out heartwarming moment

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Brooklyn during the nor'easter on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York City --
There is new video of some fun in the snow courtesy of the NYPD.

Brooklyn North posted a video of children enjoying a snow day with an impromptu snowball fight with officers.

RELATED: 7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop

To make the video even sweeter, the officers returned with new gloves for the kids.

They had just been wearing plastic gloves to play in the snow.

Click here for more feel good stories.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynypdnor'eastersnowsnowstormchildrenfeel goodu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
FEEL GOOD
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
More feel good
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News