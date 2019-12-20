Heartwarming reunions fill SFO's arrivals terminal just in time for the holidays

Loving the holidays watching these Heartwarming family reunions at SFO. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/AhzIdr7OZH — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) December 20, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Heartwarming holiday reunions at San Francisco International Airport as two-year-old calls out "Papa, Papa, Papa!"For some, it's over the ocean and through SFO to grandmother's house we go.For the Kinra family that means a father and son taking a long overseas flight from Mumbai, India to Toronto to the Bay Area to see grandmother and "Dadoo" who live in Dublin."It's always a joy, pure happiness. I'm very happy to be home for the holidays and spend time with the family," said Jay Kinra.11-year-old Aaryan added he was exhausted but said, "it's worth it because I get to spend quality time with them and they put a smile on my face always"Matriarch Ranjana Kinra is hosting 11 family members in her home, with more arriving this weekend from Austin, Washington D.C. and San Diego.Her secret for handling all the comforters and cleaning and meal prep is "just being in the moment with them and doing things together.""It's a beautiful feeling. I'm just yearning to see them and hug them and I'm looking forward to their visit," said Mohan Kinra "I'm really thrilled. These are blessings beyond measure particularly during Christmas time to have family come over."