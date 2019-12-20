Society

Heartwarming reunions fill SFO's arrivals terminal just in time for the holidays

By Leslie Brinkley
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Heartwarming holiday reunions at San Francisco International Airport as two-year-old calls out "Papa, Papa, Papa!"

For some, it's over the ocean and through SFO to grandmother's house we go.

For the Kinra family that means a father and son taking a long overseas flight from Mumbai, India to Toronto to the Bay Area to see grandmother and "Dadoo" who live in Dublin.

"It's always a joy, pure happiness. I'm very happy to be home for the holidays and spend time with the family," said Jay Kinra.

RELATED: Georgia family finds owl living in Christmas tree

11-year-old Aaryan added he was exhausted but said, "it's worth it because I get to spend quality time with them and they put a smile on my face always"

Matriarch Ranjana Kinra is hosting 11 family members in her home, with more arriving this weekend from Austin, Washington D.C. and San Diego.

Her secret for handling all the comforters and cleaning and meal prep is "just being in the moment with them and doing things together."

"It's a beautiful feeling. I'm just yearning to see them and hug them and I'm looking forward to their visit," said Mohan Kinra "I'm really thrilled. These are blessings beyond measure particularly during Christmas time to have family come over."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoreunionholidaychristmasfamilychristmas eve
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose
Pacifica police sorting through details of mysterious call
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
Man shot in SJ expected to survive
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Show More
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
WATCH IN 60: Holiday travel, PG&E rate hike, Bay Wheels e-bikes return to SF
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
Student dies at San Rafael elementary school
More TOP STORIES News