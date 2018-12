Help feed the less fortunate at Civic Center this Saturday, December 22, 2018. FeedMobSF is an idea that started three years ago, bringing together a group of people hoping to help feed the city's homeless population during the holidays.They'll serve dinner at 6:00 p.m.If you want to help, you'll need to RSVP on the group's Facebook page They need servers but they're also looking for some area restaurants to team up with them.