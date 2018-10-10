SOCIETY

Hitting the right note: 3 new music venues to check out in San Francisco

Photo: August Hall/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're interested in new San Francisco hotspots for music and dancing, consider dropping into one of these recently opened venues. Here are the freshest places to check out the next time you're planning a fun evening out.

Stratos Night Club


358 Ocean Ave., Mission Terrace
Photo: Valeria M./Yelp

Stratos Night Club is a dance club and music venue located at 358 Ocean Ave. (between Delano and San Jose avenues), in the former home of Tropigala. It specializes in Latin music.

The club plays selections of salsa, merengue, bachata and reggaeton music, and hosts themed nights centered around the music of different Latin American countries.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of four reviews, Stratos Night Club has been getting positive attention in its early days.

"We happened to be there on the night of the Colombian party. It was a blast!" Jackie Z. wrote. "Alex was our bartender, he was awesome."

Stratos Night Club is open from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed Monday-Wednesday.)

August Hall


420 Mason St., Union Square
Photo: August Hall/Yelp

August Hall is a new music venue in Union Square, located in the former Ruby Skye nightclub at 420 Mason St. (between Geary and Post streets).

Originally built in the 1890s, the building has been remodeled multiple times to be a playhouse, USO club, movie theater and nightclub. The newest restoration boasts three full bars, three lanes of bowling and a music hall with 32-foot ceilings. Upcoming acts include St. Lucia, Black Moth Super Rainbow and Los Campesinos.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp, August Hall is still finding its way, but it's early days.

"It has great views from multiple angles, with no annoying pillars or posts obstructing the view," wrote Yelper Cyntia Q., who reviewed August Hall on September 26. However, she warned prospective patrons that parking was difficult, and the venue is almost all standing-room-only.

Tri L. complained that "the set was very quiet and the bass was overpowering, with missing sub bass frequencies and very weak treble. It was such a poor-sounding system."

For a list of the dates and times of all upcoming events, you can check out August Hall's calendar on its website.

721 Lounge


721 Sutter St., Lower Nob Hill
Photo: 721 Lounge/Yelp

Over in Lower Nob Hill, 721 Lounge is a cocktail bar, music venue and lounge located on the second level of Le Colonial, the French-Vietnamese restaurant at 721 Sutter St. (between Jones and Taylor streets).

The lounge offers live jazz, piano or swing music every evening except Sundays. You can check out a calendar of upcoming artists here.

Signature cocktails at the bar include the Dog Days (Bummer and Lazarus gin, creme de violette) and the Hanoi Honey (Belvedere Ginger Zest vodka and cucumber slices). On the menu, diners will find fare like tiger prawns with garlic noodles and Vietnamese beef stew. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a four-star Yelp rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, 721 Lounge has been getting positive attention.

Yelper S. S., who reviewed the lounge on September 12, wrote, "The decor is so fun -- the rattan furniture and ceiling fans are a nice touch."

"The lighting is dim and there's a lot of seating available in nooks and on comfy-looking armchairs," Sophie W. noted. Despite not being impressed with the cocktails, she praised the food and happy hour deals.

721 Lounge is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
SF judge will order new trial in $289M Roundup award
Video of little girls' swim strut goes viral
Woman hopes to find missing charm bracelet from late husband
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
More Society
Top Stories
SF judge will order new trial in $289M Roundup award
VIDEO: Hurricane Michael storm surge swallows Mexico Beach, Fla.
Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree as hurricane tears through state
Man facing felony charges after fight outside Levi Stadium
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Officials: Fremont St near SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until next Wednesday
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Video of little girls' swim strut goes viral
Show More
Woman says boyfriend's photos used by thief to catfish victims
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Man burned after using brake fluid, vacuum to kill bugs
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Stranger gives Texas high school students homecoming surprise
More News