7 On Your Side Hotline: Get your questions about renting, home buying, home owning answered

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have questions about housing here in the Bay Area? Whether you rent or own, we have you covered. As part of our week-long look at housing issues throughout the Bay Area, the 7 On Your Side team will be holding two hotlines -- one for renters and the other for homeowners.

Both will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. You can call (415) 954-7621 to ask your question or submit them anytime via the form below. You can also send them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your post #AskFinney.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7: HOME HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a homeowner.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

TUESDAY, AUG. 6: RENTER'S HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a tenant.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

Marie Benjamin with San Francisco Housing and Community Development talks about below-market units.



