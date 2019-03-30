building a better bay area

Hope Village in San Jose looking for volunteers to help move belongings of homeless people into storage

People walking through tents at a San Jose sanctioned homeless camp called Hope Village on Monday, March 18, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News has made a commitment to Building a Better Bay Area, which means that we look for solutions to the big issues that affect your quality of life. We've tackled the high cost of housing, mind-numbing traffic, public transit and homelessness.

In the South Bay, 16 residents of San Jose sanctioned homeless camp "Hope Village" are moving into motels. The encampment is being dismantled this weekend.

Organizers are trying to find a new location for the camp in the next week.

Neither the City of San Jose nor Santa Clara County has been able to secure land to relocate it. The county has given the camp residents motel vouchers for 30 days.

Hope Village is asking for help to move belongings into storage over the weekend. They're looking for volunteers from 9 AM to 1 PM, both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, you can check out the San Jose Hope Village website.

Hope Village is currently located at 1039 Ruff Drive.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josebuilding a better bay areahomelesshome
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
New hire aims to tackle mental health issues among SF homeless
Berkeley City Council approves ban on overnight RV parking
Tensions rise over proposal to ban overnight RV parking on Berkeley streets
Property owner looking into adopting highway to clean up frontage road near I-80 in Berkeley
TOP STORIES
Passengers describe odor in cabin that diverted SFO-bound flight
VIDEO: Police release body cam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
Third Bay Area measles case reported
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warm weekend ahead followed by more rain next week
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Gov. Newsom's rips PG&E in letter about its consideration for new board of directors
Baby socks recalled due to choking hazard
Show More
Salesforce Transit Center contractors challenge cracked beam accusations
Stephen Curry not a fan of Staples Center popcorn
VIDEO: Hundreds of rare dolphins in Monterey Bay 'superpod'
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
More TOP STORIES News