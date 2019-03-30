Hope Village in San Jose looking for volunteers to help move belongings of homeless people into storage

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News has made a commitment to Building a Better Bay Area, which means that we look for solutions to the big issues that affect your quality of life. We've tackled the high cost of housing, mind-numbing traffic, public transit and homelessness.
In the South Bay, 16 residents of San Jose sanctioned homeless camp "Hope Village" are moving into motels. The encampment is being dismantled this weekend.
Organizers are trying to find a new location for the camp in the next week.
Neither the City of San Jose nor Santa Clara County has been able to secure land to relocate it. The county has given the camp residents motel vouchers for 30 days.
Hope Village is asking for help to move belongings into storage over the weekend. They're looking for volunteers from 9 AM to 1 PM, both Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, you can check out the San Jose Hope Village website.
Hope Village is currently located at 1039 Ruff Drive.
