How to make sure your holiday packages get where they're going

When the holidays roll around, shipping is big business, with the United States Postal Service alone delivering an estimated 16 billion pieces of mail and packages during the 2018 holiday season.

Here are some tips to make sure your holiday packages get where they're going:

  • Be sure that everything is packed properly and that there is no tape hanging off of the box.
  • It's a good idea to put a second copy of the destination address inside the box. If something happens to the address on the outside, whoever is sending it can look there and know where the final destination is.
  • Make sure you're aware of shipping deadlines. While most shipping companies can deliver packages in a matter of hours in some cases, that kind of expedited shipping is going to cost you. Click here to see the 2019 holiday shipping deadlines for most major shipping services.
