Using Dutch Reach to open your car door can save a cyclist's life

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You could potentially save a cyclist's life, by changing how you open your car door.
The Dutch Reach is where you use your right hand to open your driver side door.
It's standard practice in the Netherlands.
You're forced to swivel, which makes it easier to check for cyclists and other vehicles before you open the door.
Illinois and Massachusetts are the only states where the Dutch Reach is a law.
