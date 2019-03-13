Society

Using Dutch Reach to open your car door can save a cyclist's life

EMBED <>More Videos

You could potentially save a cyclist's life by changing how you open your car door. The Dutch Reach is where you use your right hand to open your driver side door.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You could potentially save a cyclist's life, by changing how you open your car door.

The Dutch Reach is where you use your right hand to open your driver side door.

It's standard practice in the Netherlands.

EXCLUSIVE: Driver who opened car door that led to cyclist death in San Francisco speaks out

You're forced to swivel, which makes it easier to check for cyclists and other vehicles before you open the door.

Illinois and Massachusetts are the only states where the Dutch Reach is a law.

Learn more about the Dutch Reach here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoillinoismassachusettssafetycyclingvehicular homicidelawsbicycleus worldaccidentdrivingbicycle crashlegaldriver
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs
Celebrating Pi Day at the Exploratorium
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Gov. Newsom signs execution moratorium in Calif.
Show More
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Earthquake strikes near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
More TOP STORIES News