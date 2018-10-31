HALLOWEEN

2018 celebrity Halloween costumes: How Ciara, Beyonce and other celebs dressed up

EMBED </>More Videos

This Halloween, Ciara is serving up Wakanda realness. See how your other favorite celebrities dressed up for the holiday. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Halloween is in full swing, and celebrities are getting in on the fun! Check out how Kim Kardashian, Wiz Khalifa, Ryan Seacrest, John Legend and other celebrities chose to dress up for Halloween 2018 festivities:

Beyonce as Toni "Phoni" Braxton
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Taco Belle
Heidi Klum as Shrek
John Legend and daughter Luna as prince and princess
Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner as Victoria's Secret Angels
Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos
Kylie Jenner as Barbie
Ciara as Nakia from Black Panther
Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani
Vanessa Hudgens as Alice in Wonderland
Ginger Zee as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Wiz Khalifa as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Robin Roberts as Dominique Deveraux
Lara Spencer as Captin Stubing from "Love Boat", Michael Strahan as Mr. T
Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Rob Marciano
Mariah Carey as a nurse
Freddie Prinze Jr. as the Joker
Rita Ora as Post Malone
The Baldwin family as astroanuts
