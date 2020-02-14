valentine's day

Hundreds attend annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds took part in a San Francisco Valentine's Day tradition.

Friday was the annual Pillow Fight in the Embarcadero Plaza.

RELATED: Hundreds flock to annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in San Francisco

There is no official organizer, but in years past, it begins like a flash mob at 6 pm.

Last year, participants claimed there is no better way to show love than smacking loved ones with a fluffy pillow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoembarcaderoholidayentertainmentvalentine's day
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Bay Area couple shares secret behind long-lasting love
'Bachelor Live on Stage' coming to the Bay Area this weekend
Creepy clowns pass out Valentine's Day gifts in the Central Valley
Peter Weber says watching 'The Bachelor' is rough
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Cerrito del Norte BART closed after officer involved shooting
2 women injured after attack on San Francisco's Embarcadero, police say
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
SF mayor details personal relationship with Mohammed Nuru
14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Police investigating after 21-year-old shot dead in Pittsburg
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Keanu Reeves Watch: Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in SF
Wuhan natives and others in Bay Area band together in coronavirus relief effort
Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, 6-year-old
More TOP STORIES News