OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- It's a historic day for Oklahoma and the country, as more than 400 inmates are being released from prison Monday.
It is believed to be the country's largest-ever day of commutations, as part of the state's criminal justice reform.
Several inmates at the Kate Barnard Community Correctional Center, a minimum security facility housing women, were released Monday morning.
During a meeting Friday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board granted commutation to a total of 527 inmates, and 462 inmates are scheduled for release on Monday.
The inmates set to leave are doing time for nonviolent crimes, including drug possession and lower-level property crime, KOCO reported.
This move is estimated to save Oklahoma taxpayers nearly $12 million.
Later Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt will join state and community partners to greet an estimated 70 women whose sentences have been commuted at the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility, an all-women's prison in Taft.
462 Oklahoma inmates to be released in the largest commutation in US history
INMATES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News