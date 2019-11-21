Hundreds of protesters gather in Berkeley ahead of talk by Ann Coulter

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Hundreds of protesters gathered on the University of California at Berkeley campus Wednesday evening to protest a planned speaking appearance by conservative author Ann Coulter.As of about 7:20 p.m. the protesters were marching outside Wheeler Hall, where the event with Coulter was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.One protester said through a megaphone that he believes if enough people gather outside, the event may be canceled."Ann Coulter out of the bay, immigrants are here to stay," the demonstrators chanted.At least one person has been arrested Wednesday evening.The event was organized by the Berkeley College Republicans.Another speaking event organized by the group featuring Milo Yiannopoulos was violently shut down by protesters in 2017.