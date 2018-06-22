BORDER CRISIS

Company creates "I Really Do Care" line in response to first lady's jacket

EMBED </>More Videos

First lady Melania Trump's controversial jacket choice while visiting migrant children in Texas caught the attention of a feminist brand. (Wildfang via Instagram)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGO) --
From I really don't care, to I really do. First lady Melania Trump's controversial jacket choice while visiting migrant children in Texas caught the attention of a feminist brand.

Wildfang released a line of "I Really Care" merchandise. The Portland, Oregon based company shared photos on its Instagram account, saying "Hey Melania. WE REALLY DO CARE! That's why we made this jacket."

RELATED: First Lady Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during her border visit

The "I Really Care" jacket was sold out as of Friday, but the company still offers other clothing items ranging from $40.00 to $98.00.

Wildfang says 100 percent of proceeds will support families at the border through a charity called the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). "That money is going to help reunite families, and provide advocacy for immigrants in need," said Wildfang employees in a statement.

RELATED: First Lady visits immigrant children at Texas-Mexico border

The movement was sparked after the First Lady boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?"


When asked what message the first lady's jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymelania trumpfashionpoliticschildrenimmigrationimmigration reformborder crisisborder wallborder patroldonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpclothingu.s. & worldOregonWashington DCTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER CRISIS
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
Activists hold protest in San Francisco demanding an end to deportations
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
More border crisis
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News