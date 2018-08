ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants

The headline is eye-catching -- "ICE uses Facebook Data to find and track immigrants, internal emails show." The story was posted Monday by the media outlet, The Intercept.It reads: "ICE, the federal agency tasked with Trump's program of mass deportation, uses backend Facebook data to locate and track immigrants that it is working to round up, according to a string of emails and documents obtained by The Intercept through a public records request."The story goes on to cite an example in which an apparent immigrant was tracked.An ICE spokesperson has responded to the allegation in a statement to ABC7 News.It reads:Facebook also issued a statement:Rep. Ro Khanna, who was in Santa Clara Monday night for a Pathway to Citizenship Resource Fair, told ABC7 News the allegations are concerning. He said Facebook is not a place where immigration services should be violating people's privacy."We need to make sure why they're doing this. What the laws are. Are there safeguards that they can not be searching those sites without a warrant, without a judge authorized procedure," said Khanna.An attorney for CAIR said everyone should be cautious when using the internet because every transaction, post, comment and "like" is tracked and can potentially be turned over to law enforcement.