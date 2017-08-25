ICYMI: Here are some of our favorite moments of the week

First...these goats! They have one job: Clear the brush. What they've uncovered in the process of doing that job, is historic San Francisco nostalgia. Click here to read the full story.
ABC7 News reporter, Wayne Freedman, goes back to Napa three years after that 6.0 earthquake. If ever you needed to be reminded that Bay Area people are a resilient bunch, this will do the trick. We love the meaning behind one scare the townspeople purposely left behind. Get the full story here.
This guy! He dressed up like the sun to help teach kids at Richmond's Mira Vista K-8 School about the total solar eclipse. The universe was certainly on his side at just the right moment. Heart eclipsed. Click here for the full story.
What's better than seeing ABC7 Reporter Matt Keller on a bicycle? How about hundreds of kids in San Jose getting free bikes from the San Jose sharks! You still need to see Matt on that little tiny bike, though. Really! More on this here.
There's always good news where you live. We're happy to serve it up to you. And, if you want to keep the happy and peaceful thoughts going, this will help.