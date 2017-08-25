ABC7 ORIGINALS

ICYMI: Here are some of our favorite moments of the week

In case you missed it -- here are some of our favorite moments of the week, and none of them have anything to do with politics or protests.

First...these goats! They have one job: Clear the brush. What they've uncovered in the process of doing that job, is historic San Francisco nostalgia. Click here to read the full story.
EMBED More News Videos

The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy is taking a different approach to renovating Black Point in San Francisco's Fort Mason and they're uncovering some treasures in the process. The cleanup involves goats chomping their way through overgrown grasses and brush.


ABC7 News reporter, Wayne Freedman, goes back to Napa three years after that 6.0 earthquake. If ever you needed to be reminded that Bay Area people are a resilient bunch, this will do the trick. We love the meaning behind one scare the townspeople purposely left behind. Get the full story here.
EMBED More News Videos

Napa's 6.0 earthquake rocked the city -- and the images that have survived are freeze frames of a community's trauma -- three years to the day.



This guy! He dressed up like the sun to help teach kids at Richmond's Mira Vista K-8 School about the total solar eclipse. The universe was certainly on his side at just the right moment. Heart eclipsed. Click here for the full story.
EMBED More News Videos

Gabriel Chilcott adjusted his bright yellow sun costume as he prepared to greet hundreds of school children for the first total eclipse of the sun in decades.


What's better than seeing ABC7 Reporter Matt Keller on a bicycle? How about hundreds of kids in San Jose getting free bikes from the San Jose sharks! You still need to see Matt on that little tiny bike, though. Really! More on this here.
EMBED More News Videos

Players for the San Jose Sharks and over 100 volunteers are busy putting together hundreds of bicycles for local children.



There's always good news where you live. We're happy to serve it up to you. And, if you want to keep the happy and peaceful thoughts going, this will help.
EMBED More News Videos

As the Bay Area braces for several politically-charged events, people are coming together to promote peace in creative ways.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywhere you livefeel goodabc7 originalsdistractioncommunitybay areaSan Francisco 49erssolar eclipseSan Jose SharksearthquakegoatSan FranciscoNapaRichmondSanta ClaraSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Why 8 is the luckiest number in Chinese culture
VIDEO: Vacaville police race to evacuate shelter animals as wildfire rages nearby
Searching for the American Dream with 2 Elvis impersonators on Hollywood Boulevard
Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
A look back at Barry Bonds' stellar yet controversial career
More abc7 originals
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News