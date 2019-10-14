Society

Indigenous Peoples' Day honored with ceremony on Alcatraz

By Jobina Fortson
ALCATRAZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of people gathered at sunrise on Alcatraz for a ceremony celebrating Indigenous People's Day.

This year marks a special milestone celebrating the 50th anniversary of the occupation.

The Alcatraz Canoe Journey set out this morning from Aquatic Park in San Francisco. Canoes representing tribes from the West Coast circled the island to celebrate the anniversary of the 1969 occupation.

Organizers say that's when Native students and activists occupied Alcatraz, launching the current era of Indigenous rights.
