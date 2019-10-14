Indigenous Peoples' Day honored with canoe journey to Alcatraz

ALCATRAZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Native American occupation of Alcatraz Island 50 years ago is being honored on Indigenous Peoples' Day.The Alcatraz Canoe Journey set out at 6 a.m. from Aquatic Park.Canoes representing tribes from the West Coast will circle the island to celebrate the anniversary of the 1969 occupation. Organizers say that's when Native students and activists occupied Alcatraz, launching the current era of Indigenous rights.