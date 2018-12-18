Inflatable snowmen battle in windy Oregon

A Christmas clash was caught on video.
Windy weather in Oregon caused a not so merry Christmas display.
The wind knocked down several inflatables and made it looked like the two snowmen were duking it out.
But while the inflatable snowmen community may not have found this to be a laughing matter, Action News morning anchor Matt O'Donnell sure did - as you can see in the video above.
