Mom outraged after inmate transport bus used to take kids to summer camp in San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- The mother of an 8-year-old San Diego girl is demanding answers after her daughter and dozens of other children were transported to a summer camp event in an inmate transport bus.Kimberly Steele says her daughter described the bus as having cages inside. Steele says the kids were being stigmatized.She said she was never told the free summer-camp transportation was going to be an inmate bus.The summer program caters to children in underserved communities.The program director said the free buses from the sheriff's department have been used for years and have never been a problem.