Inside look at Ayesha Curry's pop up shop in Oakland

OAKLAND Calif. (KGO) --Bay Area entrepreneur Ayesha Curry just opened a new venture in Oakland. The mom of three is already a chef, an author, a model, and a cookware designer.
Now, she's curating home goods.
We got an inside look into the new venture that she finished putting together literally Thursday night and that opens on Saturday.
The grand opening is this Saturday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. Regular store hours are Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
