Instagram now lets you mute your friends without them knowing

You can now hide your friends' selfies in Instagram without them knowing. Instagram has unveiled a new mute feature. (Instagram)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Let's be honest, is there someone in your Instagram feed who posts just a little too often?

Well now, there's a new tool. You can do something other than unfollow them. You can now hide your Instagram friends' selfies with a new mute feature.

This undated image provided by Instagram shows users how to implement new mute feature.


"When you mute an account, you can still see posts on their profile page and get notified about comments or posts you're tagged in. The accounts you mute will not be aware that you've muted them. You can always unmute an account to get their posts back in your feed," said Instagram in a blog on its page.

Instagram shared these instructions:
"To mute an account, tap the ... menu in the corner of the post. From there, you can choose whether to mute posts, or mute posts and stories from an account. You can also mute posts and stories by pressing and holding on a story in your tray, or from a profile."

Twitter and Facebook both offer similar features.

