The Invisalign brand delivers straight smiles to patients as young as 6 years old

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Invisalign First is an orthodontic option available for children ages 6 to 10. Also known as Phase 1 treatment, Invisalign First addresses dental issues that require early correction in order to avoid developmental problems as your child's teeth grow. Invisalign treatment involves removable and virtually invisible trays customized to comfortably straighten a patient's smile.

Board-certified orthodontist and founder of Bella Smile, Dr. Bella Garnett is a leading Invisalign provider in San Francisco/Marin and delivers top care for Invisalign patients before, during, and after treatment. In this segment, Dr. Bella provides in depth information on the benefits of Invisalign!

Now is a great time to improve your child's smile! Enter Invisalign's Summer Smile Sweeps, a program in partnership with SheKnows that offers one lucky winner free Invisalign treatment for your teen! Head to www.sheknows.com and search 'Invisalign treatment giveaway' to enter.

Go here to learn more about Dr. Bella and Bella Smile. http://garnett-bella.sesamehub.com/meet-dr-bella-shen-garnett

For more information about Invisalign, visit this page.
