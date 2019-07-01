SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Invisalign First is an orthodontic option available for children ages 6 to 10. Also known as Phase 1 treatment, Invisalign First addresses dental issues that require early correction in order to avoid developmental problems as your child's teeth grow. Invisalign treatment involves removable and virtually invisible trays customized to comfortably straighten a patient's smile.
Board-certified orthodontist and founder of Bella Smile, Dr. Bella Garnett is a leading Invisalign provider in San Francisco/Marin and delivers top care for Invisalign patients before, during, and after treatment. In this segment, Dr. Bella provides in depth information on the benefits of Invisalign!
The Invisalign brand delivers straight smiles to patients as young as 6 years old
