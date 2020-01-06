Society

Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals in Australia wildfires

AUSTRALIA -- The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin's daughter, Bindi, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of which were injured in Australia's recent devastating wildfires.



Bindi's brother, Robert, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo's wildlife hospital.

The Irwin family owns and operates the zoo.

Robert Irwin also wrote, "With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much."

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybindi irwinaustraliawildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for man killed in Oakland laptop theft
Vikings beat Saints 26-20
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Dog rescued from massive house fire looking for forever home
Show More
Dolphin surprises beachgoers in Australia
Billy Porter sports feathered suit on Golden Globes red carpet
Capitals beat Sharks with 5-4 victory in OT
Protests in SF, SJ to oppose killing of Iran top general
Family of missing East Bay man offering $10,000 reward
More TOP STORIES News