It's National Bourbon Day

KENTUCKY (KGO) --This story proves there's an official "day" for everything, and today is about a special drink. June 14 marks National Bourbon Day!
VIDEO: The new trend in craft beers - turning them into whiskey
In Kentucky, every day is #Bourbon Day. Happy #NationalBourbonDay from the birthplace of Bourbon, crafting 95 percent of America's only native spirit. Cheers, and please savor our amber nectar like a true Kentuckian - Responsibly.— KY Distillers' Assoc (@KyDistillers) June 14, 2018
Some are celebrating with a Manhattan or an Old Fashioned. In 1964, a Congressional Resolution designated Bourbon as America's native spirit. Since then, there is nowhere else in the world that can make a whiskey and call it Bourbon.