WHISKEY

It's National Bourbon Day

EMBED </>More Videos

This story proves there's an official "day" for everything, and today is about a special drink. June 14 marks National Bourbon Day! (iStock)

KENTUCKY (KGO) --
This story proves there's an official "day" for everything, and today is about a special drink. June 14 marks National Bourbon Day!

VIDEO: The new trend in craft beers - turning them into whiskey


Some are celebrating with a Manhattan or an Old Fashioned. In 1964, a Congressional Resolution designated Bourbon as America's native spirit. Since then, there is nowhere else in the world that can make a whiskey and call it Bourbon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywhiskeynational dayalcoholcongressdrinkingwinebeeru.s. & worldKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHISKEY
The new trend in craft beers - turning them into whiskey
It ain't tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey
Oakland rapper G-Eazy gets emotional homecoming from fans at local BevMo
Good vibrations: North Bay craft distiller thinks music could make better whiskey
More whiskey
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News