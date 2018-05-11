SOCIETY

It's the promposal that is the talk of the town over one word

EMBED </>More Videos

It is a promposal that is the talk of one Wisconsin community. (KTRK)

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin --
He may have gotten a 'yes', but it is one promposal that was not well-received by some people.

A student at Eisenhower High School in New Berlin, Wisconsin asked a classmate to prom with a poster that read 'Will you make my night Trump all others and let me deport you to prom?'

RELATED: Los Gatos HS controversial promposal racist, according to some

Once the poster was on social media, it quickly turned into the talk of the school and the community.

WTMJ-TV reports the students involved in the promposal declined a request to be interviewed.

The New Berlin School District Superintendent Joe Gaza released this statement regarding the sign controversy:

"'Promposals' most often happen outside of the school day and off school grounds, as was the case with this one. That said, if any of our students or their families were offended by this photo or in any other circumstance, we are always happy to have conversations with them and work to find ways to support them."

Click here for more stories and videos related to prom.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystudentspromposalpromu.s. & worldWisconsin
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News