SOCIETY

Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep

EMBED </>More Videos

A company in Japan is paying its employees to get a full night's sleep.

By ABC7.com staff
A company in Japan is paying its employees to get a full night's sleep.

Bloomberg reports a wedding organizer in Japan called "Crazy Inc." is awarding points to employees who sleep six hours a night or more for at least five days a week.

Points can be exchanged for food in the company cafeteria.

Nightly rest is tracked using an app.

According to a Japanese survey more than 90 percent of people there over the age of 20 say that they don't get enough sleep.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysleephealthjapanu.s. & worldemployment
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Bay Area teen creates app to help foster youth get to college
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
BART boosts security in wake of suspicious package scare
A look at the worst commutes in the Bay Area
Powerball jackpot at $750 million after no winner
AccuWeather Forecast: Fog to hazy warm sunshine today
More News