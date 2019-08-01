BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A house that jazzes up a Berkeley Hills neighborhood is up for sale.
Some call it the Saxophone house because of its oversized chimney that looks like the bell of a sax and twin towers shaped like soprano saxophones.
According to SF Curbed, it was built in 1996 for an amateur jazz player. The saxophone theme continues inside with a gold staircase.
The three-bedroom home also features a recently renovated kitchen, a three-car garage and a bay view.
The asking price could be music to some, at just under $1.9 million.
Jazzy home up for sale in Berkeley Hills
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News