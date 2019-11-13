Jeffrey Tumlin selected as new SFMTA director of transportation

SFMTA

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jeffrey Tumlin has been selected as the new San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority director of transportation, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

Tumlin is formerly an interim director of transportation for Oakland's Department of Transportation and currently the director of strategy at the San Francisco-based firm NelsonNygaard Consulting Associates.

He is expected to be formally appointed at the SFMTA Board of Directors meeting next Tuesday and will begin officially on Dec. 16, according to the mayor's office.

"Jeffrey Tumlin is the type of forward thinking, results oriented leader that the SFMTA needs," Breed said on Twitter. "He's the right person to improve our public transportation, continue making our streets safer, and ensure that our approach and serves all of our residents."

Previous SFMTA Director of Transportation Ed Reiskin in April announced he was stepping down from his position.

