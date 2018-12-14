ROYAL FAMILY

Jewelry maker to the royal family shares secrets

EMBED </>More Videos

It's Elizabeth Galton's jewelry created for the Royal Family that has gotten her worldwide attention, most recently a crystal and gold brooch for Queen Elizabeth. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Imagine meeting the Queen of England? Few have. Now envision designing some of her jewelry. One of the top British jewelry makers was at Gloria Ferrer's winery in Sonoma Friday and shared some inside information about the royals.

Elizabeth Galton is in the Bay Area to attend a Christmas party for Silicon Valley billionaire Mike Maples and his wife Julie.

RELATED: Royal family Christmas cards: See official holiday photos of Prince William, Prince Harry's families

"So they were married about a month ago and I created the wedding ring," said Galton.

The price paid? Undisclosed.

It's her jewelry created for the Royal Family that has gotten her worldwide attention, most recently a crystal and gold brooch for Queen Elizabeth.

"I didn't put it on her, it's very much an etiquette involved which you are not allowed to touch a member of the Royal Family, but we did present it to her along with the craftsman that had created it," explained Galton.

Galton has also designed pieces for Kate Middleton.

"Kate is very beautiful, obviously very accomplished," she said.

But we wanted some gossip, so we asked her to reveal who was a royal "bleep."

RELATED: Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour in Tonga

"I would say that Prince George is definitely, he has a mischievous quality," she's referring to the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

And what about his younger sister, Princess Charlotte?

"Definitely daddy's girl," she said.

And is there a royal rift between Kate and Meghan Markle?

"She is a divorcee like Wally Simpson, obviously there will be parallels drawn there," she added.

Wallace Simpson was a divorced American socialite. She intended to marry King Edward VIII but he abdicated the throne in order to marry Simpson.

That's about as much as Galton was going to dish out.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting! A look back at their relationship timeline

Oh, to have an opulent lifestyle-- simply enchanting.

You can check out Galton's website here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjewelryroyal familyRoyal Weddingroyalsu.s. & worldsonoma countySonoma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL FAMILY
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
Meghan cradles baby bump during British Fashion Awards
Royal relocation: Harry, Meghan to move to the suburbs
Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour
More royal family
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
ABC7 gives back by donating to Toys for Tots
PG&E still examining emergency shut-down protocols
Kevin Hart tweet fallout: What does your social media history reveal?
More Society
Top Stories
1 injured in possible road rage shooting on I-680 in Pleasanton
Vision correction surgery safety questioned after meteorologist dies by suicide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 gives back by donating to Toys for Tots
Women to compete in legendary Mavericks surf contest for 1st time
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
PG&E still examining emergency shut-down protocols
Michelle Obama meets with community leaders in SJ
Show More
Lime files appeal; wants scooters back on San Francisco streets
Rep. Speier talks about sexual harassment bill
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Win a free wine and paint session, plus free tickets to Craneway Craft Fair
Saturday evacuation drill the first of its kind in the East Bay
Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
More News