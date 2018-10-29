PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Jewish students in South Bay organize vigil for victims killed in Pittsburgh

A vigil is seen at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
In the South Bay, students at San Jose State University (SJSU) and other community members showed an outpouring of sympathy and support for victims in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on Saturday.

SJSU student, Spencer Brodie organized a vigil, held on-campus at the Cesar Chavez arch near 7th Street and San Fernando, Monday night.

Speakers addressed the hurt, caused by Saturday's act of antisemitism.

The names and short biographies of those killed during Shabbat morning service were read to a dozens of people. Toward the end of the vigil, Brodie blew a shofar, or rams horn, 11 times to honor the Jewish men and women killed.


Brodie explained that like many, he was was observing Shabbat and didn't learn about the attack until sun-down Saturday.

"To turn on your phone and to see this tragedy- the worst antisemitic attack in the history of America- it's mind blowing," he said.

RELATED: Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival hires armed security

Some who observe Jewish traditions, don't use technology or perform work from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

Brodie, other student groups and community members spent Monday night in mourning. University Police were just steps away.

"The joy of Shabbat was shattered in a matter of minutes," Sarita Bronstein told the group. Bronstein is the executive director of Hillel of Silicon Valley.


She told ABC7 News, she hopes the vigil reminds people that we're more alike than we are different.

"We all suffer when somebody in our communities get injured, or killed, or assaulted," Bronstein said. "Hatred brings us nowhere, and it's very obvious."

RELATED: AP says more than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012

The group was collectively hurting at the hands of hatred.

Jewish students at SJSU told ABC7 News, the attack has brought out real fear.

While wearing a kippah, or yarmulke, Brodie said, "It breaks my heart when I hear of Jews tucking in their Star of David on-campus."

SJSU Jewish Student Union President and college freshman, Ronnie Baruch agreed. She found herself in a tough situation.

"I wanted to take off my necklace. I didn't wear it on Saturday," Baruch said. "To me, that was very big, because I haven't taken it off in 3 years."

The Jewish necklace was back on Baruch on Monday night.


"When you label yourself and you put something on that makes you Jewish, you suddenly can't get away from the label," she explained. "And like, everyone that talks to you will know that you're jewish and will know what they think of you before they talk to you."

Student organizers told ABC7 News, the crowd that gathered Monday night was proof Jews are not alone. And while the group's fortitude may have been tested, their faith was not tarnished.

"To think that on such a spiritual time that, Jews were killed for just being Jewish," Spencer Brodie said. "Not for anything else. You know, it's so sad."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypittsburgh synagogue shootingjewishvigilu.s. & worldshooting rampagemass shootingshootinghate crimehate crime investigationSan JosePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival hires armed security
Witness describes horrific Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
AP: More than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
More pittsburgh synagogue shooting
SOCIETY
Raiders and 49ers employees give back to troops with care packages
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Witness describes horrific Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Zombie teeth: Woman super-glues false fangs into her mouth
More Society
Top Stories
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
Mountain Lion captured in Pleasanton after hunkering down in bushes for hours
3-year-old boy shot in Oakland
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival hires armed security
Raiders and 49ers employees give back to troops with care packages
Australian couple says it took email from ABC7 News for SFPD to respond to car break-in
Water out of thin air: Malibu couple's device wins $1.5 million
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Show More
Rapper Young Greatness shot and killed in New Orleans
San Francisco considers hiring trash sorters to reduce waste
Leaders from free speech movement rally students at UC Berkeley to vote
Marin County tobacco shops caught in middle of vaping battle
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
More News