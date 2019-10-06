jimmy carter

Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches

PLAINS, Ga. -- Former President Jimmy Carter had to get stitches but otherwise "feels fine" after falling on Sunday, according to the Carter Center.

In a statement, the center said the fall happened at the former president's home in Plains, Georgia, but did not provide any additional details.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn still plan to make an appearance at Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday evening, the statement said.

Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Carter, the 39th president, survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He's had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May but regularly teaches Sunday School.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiajimmy carterpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY CARTER
Jimmy Carter claims Russia won Trump the White House
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter recovering after breaking hip
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Curry talks about Warriors first game in Chase Center arena
Josh Jacobs rallies Raiders past Bears 24-21
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Fleet Week 2019: How the Blue Angels first took flight
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Man arrested for sexual assault in Dublin, police say
Show More
Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills
Video stream may have exposed cheater at California casino
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
San Francisco EMT joins dance party in street
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
More TOP STORIES News