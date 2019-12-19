u.s. & world

JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

Author and Lumos Foundation founder J.K. Rowling attends the HBO Documentary Films premiere of "Finding the Way Home" at 30 Hudson Yards on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were "absolutist," even if they violate someone's "dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment."

On Thursday morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: "Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."



The "Harry Potter" author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling."

A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Driver who passed stopped school bus attacked in court
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
Heiress murder trial: DA will not retry Kaveh Bayat
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Family finds owl living in Christmas tree
Massive oak tree falls on Redwood City home
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
Show More
Bread rubbed on laptops turns black in students' experiment
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Driver rescued after vehicle goes down San Jose hillside
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers possible
More TOP STORIES News