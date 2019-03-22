Society

Job pays $1,000 to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies

A website is offering to pay $1,000 to someone who will binge watch all 20 of the previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe movies back-to-back.

This will lead up to the April 26 premiere of the movie "Avengers: Endgame."

The person must also live-tweet their marathon experience while tagging the website cabletv.com.

The winner who gets the job will also receive several Marvel prizes, including every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on Blu-ray.

To apply, fill out an application on the website here.

Marvel is part of the Disney family and Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
