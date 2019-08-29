building a better bay area

Judge denies temporary restraining order to halt San Francisco navigation center construction

The ribs of a building stand amongst tall grass-- the future site of a highly contested navigation center in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A judge denied the petition for a temporary restraining order to immediately stop the construction of a homeless navigation center along San Francisco's Embarcadero.

RELATED: San Francisco residents question safety of new navigation center following nearby homeless condo attack

The petition was requested by the neighborhood association.

This doesn't mean that the fight is over. There will be a hearing on the entire case on Sept. 23.



The reason why're trying to get the restraining order is that they were attempting to stop construction immediately.

RELATED: Video shows new attack near where woman was assaulted by homeless man

The judge saw no immediate harm to the public since it has not been open and there are no homeless people there yet.

ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez will have the full story starting at 4 p.m.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areahomelessconstructionrally
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Los Gatos residents say Waze app causing gridlock, blocking wildfire escape route
What you need to know about cashless bridge tolls
92-year-old Napa man builds his 73rd playground
Mill Valley reverses fire prevention plan after backlash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
SFO delays, cancellations persist due to runway closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Below average highs, harsh rebound
Oakland parents say 'noose' incidents prompt opportunity for discussion, education
WATCH IN 60: SFO construction delays, Antonio Brown drama, whale near SF Bay
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
Show More
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
New Stanford Hospital prepares to open
Videographer: AB got OK from Gruden to post call
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
VIDEO: Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant
More TOP STORIES News