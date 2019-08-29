Judge denies temporary restraining order to halt San Francisco navigation center construction

RELATED: San Francisco residents question safety of new navigation center following nearby homeless condo attack
The petition was requested by the neighborhood association.
This doesn't mean that the fight is over. There will be a hearing on the entire case on Sept. 23.
Superior Court judge denies emergency temporary restraining order that would have immediately stopped construction of navigation center along the Embarcadero. There is still a hearing on the matter on Sept. 23. “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” pic.twitter.com/IrsRjryll3— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 9, 2019
The reason why're trying to get the restraining order is that they were attempting to stop construction immediately.
The judge saw no immediate harm to the public since it has not been open and there are no homeless people there yet.
