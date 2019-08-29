homeless

Judge expected to rule on attempt to stop San Francisco navigation center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A judge is expected to rule Monday on an attempt to stop a homeless navigation center being built along San Francisco's waterfront.

That's according to the group trying to block the project.

The group Safe Embarcadero argues the city failed to get approval from the State Land Commission and bypassed the Environmental Quality Act.

The 200-bed center is being built on the Embarcadero at Beale Street.

A judge denied another claim from the opponents two weeks ago.

Lawyers say the center would do irreparable harm to residents.

They cite the high-profile attack on a woman outside the lobby of her South Beach condo, which is right next to the center.
