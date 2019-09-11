Former judge from Brock Turner case becomes tennis coach for South Bay high school

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The judge in the infamous Brock Turner rape case is now working as a tennis coach at a San Jose high school.Former judge Aaron Persky is starting his first year as coach of Lynbrook High School's Junior Varsity Girls Tennis Team. He was recalled after sentencing Turner to six months in jail for felony sexual assault.Lynbrook High held a meeting for concerned parents Monday night.On Tuesday they issued a statement saying Persky was a highly qualified applicant that attended several coaching clinics and holds a high rating from the US tennis association.