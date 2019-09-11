Brock Turner

Former judge from Brock Turner case becomes tennis coach for South Bay high school

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The judge in the infamous Brock Turner rape case is now working as a tennis coach at a San Jose high school.

RELATED: Brock Turner's sex assault victim makes her name public

Former judge Aaron Persky is starting his first year as coach of Lynbrook High School's Junior Varsity Girls Tennis Team. He was recalled after sentencing Turner to six months in jail for felony sexual assault.

Lynbrook High held a meeting for concerned parents Monday night.

RELATED: Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction

On Tuesday they issued a statement saying Persky was a highly qualified applicant that attended several coaching clinics and holds a high rating from the US tennis association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josehigh schoolbrock turnertennis
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROCK TURNER
Brock Turner's sex assault victim makes her name public
WATCH IN 60: 'Emily Doe' revealed, Ghost Ship jury testimony request, bridges going cashless
Woman sexually assaulted by Brock Turner is writing memoir
Stanford University investigating sex assault reported near dorms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fremont city leaders approve homeless navigation center behind city hall
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by suspected drunk driver in SF
California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy
Cueto dazzles in season debut, Giants beat Pirates 5-4
Superfoods: Fad or a real health benefit
PG&E wildfire estimation hearings underway
Show More
Residents may soon be charged for parking in Redwood City
SF store owner says he might close business over violent 'street people'
WATCH IN 60: Antonio Brown sued, Trumps crackdown on homelessness, BART ends fare gate test
Puppy dies from toxic algae at Santa Rosa park
Crews stop forward progress of 9-acre Novato brush fire
More TOP STORIES News