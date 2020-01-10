Judge rules against moms occupying vacant home in West Oakland

We are not surprised by the ruling. We understand that the courts’ hands are tied because in this country property rights are valued over human rights. That is why the California constitution needs to be amended to include the right to housing. #SaveMomsHouse — Moms 4 Housing (@moms4housing) January 10, 2020

The moms, and the community behind us, will not leave the property.



Please come out to 2928 Magnolia Street at 2pm to stand with us!



PLEASE RT TO SPREAD THE WORD!#SaveMomsHouse #HousingNOW #EvictTheSpeculators pic.twitter.com/fr8Pt3R9yF — Moms 4 Housing (@moms4housing) January 10, 2020

The moms, and the community behind them, will not leave the property. Today at 2pm we will hold a press conference at mom’s house to share our full reaction and response. PLEASE COME OUT! #SaveMomsHouse #HousingNOW #EvictTheSpeculators — Moms 4 Housing (@moms4housing) January 10, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif -- A judge ruled Friday that two homeless mothers who have been occupying a vacant West Oakland home for nearly two months have no valid claim of possession to the property.The ruling by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney means that mothers Dominique Walker, 34, and Sameerah Karim, 41, who are part of a group called Moms 4 Housing, have only five business days before they will be evicted from the house at 2928 Magnolia St. that they moved into on Nov. 18.Walker and Karim, along with four other women who joined them, said they want to call attention to Oakland's homelessness crisis and to vacant, investor-owned homes in the city.Real estate investment firm Wedgewood Properties bought the house, which had been vacant for two years, for $501,078, at a foreclosure hearing on July 31.Wedgewood served an eviction notice on the women in November but attorneys for Walker, Karim and the four other women filed legal claims asserting their right to live there.The mothers' supporters packed McKinney's courtroom when he held hearings on the matter on Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.McKinney previously issued a tentative ruling on Dec. 24 saying the women's claims didn't appear to provide a basis for a valid claim of right to possession.The group tweeted their response and added they will not be leaving the property and will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon at the home to share their full reaction.