Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back home after being discharged from the hospital.

The court's spokesperson released a statement saying that she was in the hospital after experiencing chills and fever.

Ginsburg was first evaluated at a hospital in Washington, but then transferred Friday to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

A spokesperson says she is now home and doing well.
