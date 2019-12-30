Society

McDonald's denies allegations that employee gave Kansas police officer coffee cup with insult

KANSAS CITY -- McDonald's is denying accusations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with a an insult on it.

In a Facebook post, the department's police chief said one of his officers was given a cup that had an expletive written on it, followed by the world "pig."

The owner of that McDonald's franchise is disputing those allegations, claiming that video camera footage shows it was not one of the employees who wrote that message.

The chief later added that the fast food restaurant offered the officer a "free lunch."

This comes at the heels of other instances involving law enforcement and Starbucks.

Earlier this month, two uniformed Riverside County deputies were allegedly refused service at a location in Riverside and a few weeks before that, a police officer in Oklahoma received an order with the name "PIG" printed on the side of the cups.

EMBED More News Videos

Officer receives Starbucks cups with 'PIG' printed on label

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansasmcdonaldspolice officercoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ruling postponed in evacuation order for Oakland moms
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Caltrans clears homeless out of Concord Park & Ride
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
Vigil held for teens who died in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
Show More
Raiders clear out lockers after final season in Oakland
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
AccuWeather forecast: Drying trend
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Ringing in the New Year: Events around the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News