KANYE WEST

Kanye West to visit President Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

Kanye West accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP)

WASHINGTON --
Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that West is scheduled to have lunch with President Donald Trump and meet with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Sanders says they'll talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up.

Sanders said West will visit on Thursday.

Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a "Saturday Night Live" show wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year and has met with senior aides regarding criminal justice reform.
