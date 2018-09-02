SOCIETY

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Want to win some money?

Well, name your baby Harland and KFC will pay you $11,000 towards college tuition.

KFC presented the contest as a way to honor its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.

The fried chicken restaurant will give the prize to the first baby born on Sept. 9 named Harland.

Contestants will have 30 days to submit an application.

Sept. 9 was Colonel's birthday, and the $11,000 is a nod at his chicken's 11 herbs and spices.
