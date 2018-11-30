SOCIETY

Remembering George H. W. Bush: Kid fails to convince George H.W. Bush to reconsider broccoli

EMBED </>More Videos

The life and career of George HW Bush (AP Photo/Eric Gay / Shutterstock)

A young boy tried to convince former President George H.W. Bush to reconsider eating broccoli, but failed at his attempt.

On Saturday, the former president and father of George W. Bush tweeted out a letter from a 5-year-old named Cooper. In the letter, Cooper urges Bush to give broccoli a second chance because the veggie is good for him.


Bush said he was proud of Cooper's interest in healthy eating, but he would not give the vegetable another shot.

In 1990, Bush famously talked about his dislike for broccoli and had it banned on Air Force One.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrengeorge h.w. bushsocial mediatwitterfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
George HW Bush nation's longest-living president
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Expert says Anchorage quake mild compared to 7.0 that could hit Bay Area
Los Altos official arrested for DUI may have had Tesla's Autopilot engaged
Bay Bridge to reopen toll lane, 1 year after fatal crash
Paradise students prepare to return to school after the Camp Fire
Meet "Volunteer John" our ABC7 Star
Show More
Could Starwood hotel hack pose national security threat?
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
Anchorage family stuck at Oakland Airport after Alaska quake
Private partners to help NASA put science experiments on moon, Mars
Chiefs release Kareem Hunt after violent video surfaces
More News