HALLOWEEN

Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash

EMBED </>More Videos

Kids' legendary freakout at Spring haunted car wash

SPRING, Texas --
The car wash isn't typically a place you can get scared during the Halloween season.

RELATED: Haunted Vault opens in The San Francisco Mint building for Halloween

But a place in Spring is already freaking out little kids, thanks to some masked car wash attendants.

Family members captured on camera their little ones screaming and hiding as a person in a Michael Myers masked crept upon each vehicle waiting at the car wash.

RELATED: Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns

"I wanna go home! I wanna go home!" one of the kids cried out.

It turns out the the haunted car wash is a promotion at GFY Express Car Wash. According to its website, patrons can get the scary once-over from costumed workers during the weekends in October and from Oct. 26-30. Customers just have to pay for a wash, which ranges from $6 to $20 each.

You can find out more about the haunted car wash on GFY Express' website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycaught on cameraviral videohalloweenTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Francisco Dungeon, Flashcards Club
Spooky events happening this weekend in Bay Area
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
More halloween
SOCIETY
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Community meeting set to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline'
Principal who forced student to remove Trump jersey at football game replaced
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
More Society
Top Stories
Thousands remain without power due to fire danger in North Bay
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
Show More
Several North Bay schools cancel classes due to fire-related outages
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Sonoma County residents prep for PG&E Red Flag Warning power outages
Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight
Clarion Alley murals vandalized with pro-Trump messages
More News