Krispy Kreme reverses course, will allow Minnesota college student to resell doughnuts

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of doughnuts to resell them in the Twin Cities area.

The company said in a statement Monday that Jayson Gonzalez of Champlin can now work with Krispy Kreme as an independent operator. The deal also includes a 500-dozen doughnut donation when he starts up again.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the 21-year-old Gonzalez also announced the deal on his Facebook page, adding that he's "pumped" to continue his business.

Last week, Krispy Kreme told Gonzalez to stop the resell venture because it created a liability for the company.

The confectionary giant said in its statement Monday that the "temporary stoppage" was to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance

Gonzalez would drive 270 miles (430 kilometers) to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, pack his car with up to 100 boxes, each carrying 12 doughnuts, then drive back up north to deliver them to customers in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

He charged $17 to $20 per box. He said some of his customers spent nearly $100 each time. Gonzalez said he did not receive a discount from the store in Iowa where he bought the doughnuts.
