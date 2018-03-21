SOCIETY

Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock

Former guard Jim Albright talked to ABC7 News about his experience on the rock. (KGO-TV)

ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
This year marks 55 years since Alcatraz Island closed as a prison.

RELATED: New evidence suggests 1962 Alcatraz escapees survived

An anniversary party will be held with former guard Jim Albright on Wednesday night, the last guard off the island.

Albright talked to ABC7 News about his experience on the rock.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: New leads in manhunt for Alcatraz escapees

For more information on Alcatraz, you can check out displays at the Parc 55 Hotel in San Francisco and at the Hilton Union Square. And of course, there's always the rock itself.

