The life of the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was celebrated on the one year anniversary of his sudden passing.The event started at 8:30 a.m. at the mayor's balcony inside San Francisco City Hall, with multiple elected officials as well as Lee's family in attendance.Lee, 65, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Dec. 12, 2017.At the start of Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Mayor London Breed remembered Lee as a "caring father and husband."She said, "As the first Chinese-American mayor, the city will always hold a place of pride in our hearts, but especially in the hearts of our Chinese and Asian and Pacific Islander communities. Thank you to Mayor Lee for your service and we really miss you dearly."Lee was born in Seattle to Chinese immigrant parents. After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, Lee became a notable figure in San Francisco's Chinatown, working at the Asian Law Caucus for 13 years before moving on to become a public servant.