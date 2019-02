Updated 13 minutes ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Legendary Mexican rock band Maná is coming to the U.S. and making a stop in the Bay Area.Maná will be performing at the SAP Center in San Jose on September 27. Tickets for Maná ¡Rayando El Sol Tour 2019! go on sale March 1.Maná has been playing at sold-out concerts across the U.S. for decades. Other California stops include L.A. And San Diego.You can catch Maná on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 27.For morning information on upcoming tour dates and tickets