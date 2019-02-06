POLLUTION

California pollution: Latinos, African-Americans breathe 40 percent more pollution than whites in California, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Latinos and African-Americans breathe about 40 percent more pollution than white people do in California, a new study has found.

LOS ANGELES --
Latinos and African-Americans breathe about 40 percent more pollution than white people do in California, a new study has found.

The analysis was released Tuesday by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Scientists say that's because communities most affected by air pollution also tend to be neighborhoods with a higher percentage of black and Latino residents.

The study also found that residents of Los Angeles County are exposed to 60 percent more vehicle pollution than the state average and 250 percent more than residents of the Bay Area.

Across the entire state, central Bakersfield was found to be the area with the most pollution from cars, trucks and buses, according to the study.

The analysis looked at emissions from vehicle tailpipes and vehicle refueling, and estimated pollution exposure at the census tract level.

You can view the full study by visiting www.ucsusa.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypollutionhealthenvironmentstudyresearchscienceLatinoAfrican AmericansCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLLUTION
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
California Gov. Newsom pledges millions more for wildfires
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?
More pollution
SOCIETY
Survey: Majority of Bay Area residents would relocate for a job
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
South Bay artists hope to honor Chinese immigrant history in potential new mural
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Oakland Unified superintendent speaks on possible teacher strike
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
CHP warns of black ice on Bay Area roadways
SF couple recounts rescue from Mendocino National Forest
Show More
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats heroin
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Emergency pothole repairs completed on Hwy 92 in Hayward
Bay Area college students sound off on State of the Union Address
More News