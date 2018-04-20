CANNABIS WATCH

Law enforcement reminds 4/20 celebrators of limits to legalization

Though recreational marijuana is now legal in California, law enforcement agencies are busy putting out the word that that's not the case everywhere. Plus, there are limits and concerns you should be aware of. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Though recreational cannabis is now legal in California, law enforcement agencies are busy putting out the word that that's not the case everywhere. Plus, there are limits and concerns you should be aware of.

Recreational marijuana is allowed in California and eight other states. Twenty other states allow only medical marijuana. And, of course, federal law still bans marijuana.

MAP: Where is weed legal?
Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.



That's why San Francisco International Airport on Friday tweeted a warning: "TSA screens for aviation threats, but also law violations. Federal law treats marijuana as illegal. Passengers with suspect items at checkpoints will be sent to law enforcement officer."

That may soon change.

On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer announced on Twitter he's introducing legislation to decriminalize pot at the federal level.

"This means federal agents will not be arresting people, trying people for use of marijuana," Schumer said.

RELATED: Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Smoke is billowing over San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on 4/20.



Schumer's bill would also establish funding for women and minority-owned marijuana businesses and require more research on the health impact of cannabis.

Meantime, law enforcement agencies are asking Californians to use with "caution."

The Marin County Sheriff's Office tweeted: "Happy April 20th! For those that celebrate 420, please be wise about your celebration and designate a sober driver or use a ride share...just like alcohol, driving impaired is dangerous and against the law."

Penalties and fines are anywhere from $390 to $1,000.

